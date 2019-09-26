Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 10.99 N/A 35.15 2.60 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 5.92 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 31.45% at a $132 consensus price target. Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 157.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.7%. About 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.