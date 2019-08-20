Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparing side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.62 N/A 35.15 2.60 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 150.41 N/A -4.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 90.22% at a $184.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.