Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 116 10.56 N/A 35.15 2.60 Codexis Inc. 19 13.19 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 97.30% and an $184.67 average target price. Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 average target price and a 72.48% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than Codexis Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Codexis Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.