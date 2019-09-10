Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.78 N/A 35.15 2.60 Cerus Corporation 6 10.94 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Competitively, Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$184.67 is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 114.11%. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 51.21% and its average price target is $7.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cerus Corporation.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.