Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 112 10.95 N/A 35.15 2.60 Cerus Corporation 6 11.55 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cerus Corporation’s 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$184.67 is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 87.92%. Competitively Cerus Corporation has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 40.98%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems more appealing than Cerus Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.1% respectively. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Cerus Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.