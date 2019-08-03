Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparison side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 117 10.72 N/A 35.15 2.60 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 101.63% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with average target price of $191.67. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 95.77%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.9% respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.