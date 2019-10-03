Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparing side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.61 17.15M 35.15 2.60 Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Athersys Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,005,249.34% 103.3% 42.8% Athersys Inc. 10,081,122,560.84% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta which is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 36.17% upside potential and an average price target of $132. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 739.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Athersys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 19.9%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 12 factors Athersys Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.