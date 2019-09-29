Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.65 17.15M 35.15 2.60 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,069,750.29% 103.3% 42.8% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 104,951,443.63% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price is $132, while its potential upside is 33.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.