Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparison side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 119 9.17 N/A 35.12 3.27 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.59 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 121.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.21 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 71.50% upside potential and an average price target of $191.67. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s potential upside is 29.09% and its consensus price target is $15. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -15.34% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance.

On 8 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.