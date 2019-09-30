Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.65 17.15M 35.15 2.60 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,065,943.33% 103.3% 42.8% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,377,224.20% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.4. Meanwhile, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ARCA biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $132, with potential upside of 33.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.1% respectively. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.