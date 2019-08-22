Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) Stake Has Boosted by Ami Asset Management Corp; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Compton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $306,160 as Share Value Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 18,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The hedge fund held 101,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 82,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.48. About 454,067 shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 1.23% or 15,405 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company reported 5,352 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 673,793 shares. 2,835 are owned by Legacy Cap Prns Inc. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Advisers Limited invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waddell Reed holds 392,941 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. 261,514 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foxhaven Asset Lp holds 5.46% or 60,868 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning reported 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Md Sass Investors Svcs owns 2,055 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hengehold Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 11,090 are held by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2. 4,004 shares valued at $397,287 were bought by Aryeh Jason on Monday, July 29. 1,000 shares were bought by Davis Todd C, worth $93,594 on Friday, August 2.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 99,390 shares to 335,894 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,512 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.05% or 3,995 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.74 million shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 15,650 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 37,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Ima Wealth accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 70,693 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 22,497 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 57,302 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 12,187 are owned by Laurion Mgmt L P. 10,784 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ameriprise reported 330,640 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 26,615 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 21,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sei Invs has 21,322 shares.