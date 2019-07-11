Ligand Pharmace (LGND) Stake Maintained by Lazard Asset Management Llc; Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Position Lifted by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 145.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 374,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 632,188 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, up from 257,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 249,744 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE; 16/03/2018 – FERC TAX RULE EST TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – New York hedge fund takes aim at MIC; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmace (LGND) by 248.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 2,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,576 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, up from 1,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmace for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 163,579 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MIC Enters into Agreements to Sell Operating Renewables Businesses – Business Wire” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 93,741 shares. 2,068 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated holds 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 27,672 shares. Avenir reported 161,240 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,322 shares. Boston Family Office owns 11,176 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company holds 5,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cna Financial stated it has 11,910 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Westwood holds 575 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada owns 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 3,099 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 10,312 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 6,225 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 373,439 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,088 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 167,570 shares to 630,384 shares, valued at $21.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 39,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,600 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “High Risk, High Return – Ligand Has 100% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/06/2019: LGND,NVS,INFI,HCR,VSTM,SRPT – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Hit By Bearish Citron Report – Benzinga” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quidel Corporation (QDEL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharma boosts share buybacks $150M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $864,670 activity. Shares for $285,725 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Wednesday, March 13.