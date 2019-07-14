Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Since Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) are part of the Food – Major Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods Inc. 2 0.50 N/A -0.20 0.00 Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 42 1.26 N/A 2.75 15.56

In table 1 we can see Lifeway Foods Inc. and Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -5% Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0.00% 15% 12.5%

Volatility & Risk

Lifeway Foods Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has a 0.2 beta which is 80.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lifeway Foods Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lifeway Foods Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of Lifeway Foods Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Lifeway Foods Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lifeway Foods Inc. 10.66% 35.67% 8% -9.7% -45.67% 43.62% Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0.35% 2.32% -2.95% -13.65% -8.82% 1.21%

For the past year Lifeway Foods Inc. has stronger performance than Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cal-Maine Foods Inc. beats Lifeway Foods Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-LandÂ’s Best, Land OÂ’ Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. The company sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.