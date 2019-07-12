Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) Comparing side by side

Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) are two firms in the Food – Major Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods Inc. 2 0.48 N/A -0.20 0.00 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 68 2.74 N/A 2.92 23.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lifeway Foods Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -5% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0.00% -227.2% 15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lifeway Foods Inc. are 2.5 and 1.8. Competitively, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has 1.6 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lifeway Foods Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lifeway Foods Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $82, with potential upside of 21.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lifeway Foods Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.7% and 85.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Lifeway Foods Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lifeway Foods Inc. 10.66% 35.67% 8% -9.7% -45.67% 43.62% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. -1.8% -5.8% -2.17% -18.23% -0.81% -8.82%

For the past year Lifeway Foods Inc. had bullish trend while Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lifeway Foods Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.