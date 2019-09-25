LifeVantage (LFVN) Reaches $14.60 After 3.00% Up Move; Shorts at DRIVEN DELIVERIES (DRVD) Lowered By 90.83%

The stock of LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 133,451 shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) has risen 26.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LFVN News: 09/05/2018 – LIFEVANTAGE CORP – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – LIFEVANTAGE CORP LFVN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $0.45 TO $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Lifevantage 3Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LifeVantage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFVN); 16/04/2018 – LifeVantage receives “Best Place to Work” distinction; 16/04/2018 LifeVantage receives “Best Place to Work” distinction; 09/05/2018 – Lifevantage 3Q Rev $50.6MThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $206.10 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $15.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LFVN worth $6.18M more.

DRIVEN DELIVERIES INC (OTCMKTS:DRVD) had a decrease of 90.83% in short interest. DRVD’s SI was 1,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 90.83% from 12,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.68. About 945 shares traded. Driven Deliveries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRVD) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Driven Deliveries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRVD) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Driven Deliveries completes acquisition of Ganjarunner – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019.

Driven Deliveries, Inc. engages in providing delivery services of legal cannabis products to clients in California. The company has market cap of $34.77 million. The firm was formerly known as Results-Based Outsourcing Inc. and changed its name to Driven Deliveries, Inc. in September 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company has market cap of $206.10 million. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. It has a 29.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name.