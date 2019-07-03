LifeVantage (LFVN) Reaches $13.18 After 7.00% Down Move; Atmos Energy (ATO) Shorts Up By 90.07%

The stock of LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 62,632 shares traded. LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) has risen 146.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LFVN News: 09/05/2018 – LIFEVANTAGE CORP LFVN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $0.45 TO $0.50; 16/04/2018 LifeVantage receives “Best Place to Work” distinction; 09/05/2018 – LIFEVANTAGE CORP – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – LifeVantage receives “Best Place to Work” distinction; 20/04/2018 – DJ LifeVantage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFVN); 09/05/2018 – Lifevantage 3Q Rev $50.6M; 09/05/2018 – Lifevantage 3Q EPS 12cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $191.27M company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $12.26 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LFVN worth $13.39M less.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) had an increase of 90.07% in short interest. ATO’s SI was 3.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 90.07% from 1.78M shares previously. With 4.07M avg volume, 1 days are for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)’s short sellers to cover ATO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 370,975 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company has market cap of $191.27 million. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. It has a 29.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.71 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.34 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

