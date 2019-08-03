LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) and Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation) Comparison side by side

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation), both competing one another are Personal Products companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage Corporation 13 0.72 N/A 0.47 24.84 Dogness (International) Corporation 3 2.73 N/A 0.09 31.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Dogness (International) Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than LifeVantage Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. LifeVantage Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Dogness (International) Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage Corporation 0.00% 28.6% 12.3% Dogness (International) Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

LifeVantage Corporation and Dogness (International) Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Dogness (International) Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is LifeVantage Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 42.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38% of LifeVantage Corporation shares and 0.01% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares. LifeVantage Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 4.63% are Dogness (International) Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LifeVantage Corporation 1.49% -13.17% 3.39% -20.6% 26.91% -12.05% Dogness (International) Corporation 4.6% 1.51% -14.12% -13.62% 4.35% -23.59%

For the past year LifeVantage Corporation was less bearish than Dogness (International) Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors LifeVantage Corporation beats Dogness (International) Corporation.

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. The company also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors, and preferred and retail customers in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags. The company offers its products to multi-store retail chains, including general purpose retail chains and pet store chains through distributors. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Dongguan, China.