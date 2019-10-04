Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to pay $0.04 on Nov 15, 2019; Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to pay $0.04 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LCUT) shareholders before Oct 31, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Lifetime Brands Inc’s current price of $8.41 translates into 0.51% yield. Lifetime Brands Inc’s dividend has Nov 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 9,244 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 55 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 43 decreased and sold stakes in Westamerica Bancorporation. The investment professionals in our database now own: 22.26 million shares, up from 21.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Westamerica Bancorporation in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 39 Increased: 41 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Days Left Until Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) And Wondering If The 43% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lifetime Brands, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:LCUT) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. $422,880 worth of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was bought by Centre Partners V – L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Lifetime Brands, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 25,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 18,624 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boston Prns holds 0% or 170,245 shares. Amer Gru holds 7,424 shares. Aperio Limited Liability reported 108 shares stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 840,707 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 554,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa reported 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ftb has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). State Street stated it has 199,977 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 231,175 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Geode Management Limited has 130,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $176.76 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

Rbo & Co Llc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation for 127,650 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 61,233 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.78% invested in the company for 411,547 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 0.61% in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,400 shares.

More notable recent Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Westamerica Bancorporation’s (NASDAQ:WABC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Westamerica Bancorp. (WABC) Names Michele Hassid to Board of Directors – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.