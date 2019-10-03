Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to pay $0.04 on Nov 15, 2019; Energy Income Partners Cut Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to pay $0.04 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LCUT) shareholders before Oct 31, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Lifetime Brands Inc’s current price of $8.35 translates into 0.51% yield. Lifetime Brands Inc’s dividend has Nov 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 3,634 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) stake by 2.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 145,884 shares as Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)’s stock rose 6.25%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 5.25M shares with $253.52 million value, down from 5.40M last quarter. Nextera Energy Partners LP now has $2.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 328,234 shares traded or 30.69% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Lifetime Brands, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 840,707 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 82,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 18,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,981 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Com invested in 0% or 29,463 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 8,814 shares. 25,526 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De. Teton accumulated 231,175 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta invested in 0.37% or 223,394 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.25% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,703 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 93,393 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,224 shares. Bridgeway Management has 174,599 shares.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $175.50 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. Shares for $422,880 were bought by Centre Partners V – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days Left Until Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) And Wondering If The 43% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Lifetime Brands, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:LCUT) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 163,911 shares to 5.63M valued at $360.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 431,539 shares and now owns 10.02M shares. Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) was raised too.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Renewable-Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces definitive agreement to acquire Meade Pipeline Co LLC – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to acquire Meade Pipeline Co for $1.37 Billion – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot to divest part of pipeline assets – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.37M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NEP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 3.54% less from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Com invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc stated it has 1,965 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 6,235 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested in 0% or 254,969 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 4,064 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 149,920 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 50,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 170,960 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 178,039 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 1.84 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited stated it has 145,005 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Westwood Holdings Grp reported 6,515 shares.