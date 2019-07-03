Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to pay $0.04 on Aug 15, 2019; Schneider National (SNDR) Shorts Raised By 34.67%

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to pay $0.04 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LCUT) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Lifetime Brands Inc’s current price of $10.10 translates into 0.42% yield. Lifetime Brands Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 6.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 24,891 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT)

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) had an increase of 34.67% in short interest. SNDR’s SI was 1.92M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 34.67% from 1.43 million shares previously. With 544,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)’s short sellers to cover SNDR’s short positions. The SI to Schneider National Inc’s float is 3.25%. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 549,013 shares traded. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has declined 31.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDR News: 08/03/2018 – JARRETT COS. BUYS SCHNEIDER NATIONAL PROPERTY IN SEVILLE; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National Sees 2018 Capex $325M-$375M; 05/04/2018 – Schneider National, Inc. Names Stephen L. Bruffett Executive Vice President-CFO; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.38-Adj EPS $1.50; 16/04/2018 – Schneider National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q Rev $1.14B; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC – 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE REMAINS AT $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 31/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CIO AND EVP SHALEEN DEVGUN JOINS 8VC AS ADVISOR; 10/04/2018 – 8VC and Schneider Revolutionize the Digital Supply Chain

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $224.90 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 41.74 P/E ratio. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Lifetime Brands, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:LCUT) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$9.38, Is It Time To Put Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity. Another trade for 124,171 shares valued at $1.17M was made by Centre Partners V – L.P. on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Lifetime Brands, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 3,660 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). 16,885 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 0.04% or 18,329 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.13 million shares. Weber Alan W holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 65,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Olstein Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.3% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ftb holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 14,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 238 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 30,133 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 4,351 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 25,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.