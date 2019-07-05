Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to pay $0.04 on Aug 15, 2019; Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shorts Raised By 19.3%

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to pay $0.04 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LCUT) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Lifetime Brands Inc’s current price of $10.00 translates into 0.43% yield. Lifetime Brands Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 3,144 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Document Security Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) had an increase of 19.3% in short interest. DSS’s SI was 244,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.3% from 205,200 shares previously. With 61,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Document Security Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s short sellers to cover DSS’s short positions. The SI to Document Security Systems Inc’s float is 0.68%. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.48. About 193,351 shares traded. Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) has declined 17.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DSS News: 26/03/2018 DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims Invalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Aga; 20/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/20/18 Attention DSS IT System Users: Scheduled Maintenance Outage OCIO is planning a scheduled maintenance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Document Security Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSS); 06/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/07/18 Attention DSS IT System Users: OCIO is planning a scheduled maintenance outage that requires service; 14/05/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 09/05/2018 – WRITER INFORMATION RECEIVES THE PAYMENT CARD INDUSTRY DATA SECURITY STANDARD (PCI DSS) CERTIFICATION; 17/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/17/18 ATTENTION DSS IT System USERS: OCIO will be conducting a scheduled maintenance of the NCAISS; 30/03/2018 – Defense Security: 03/30/18 ATTENTION: NCAISS, NISS, ISFD, STEPP, and OBMS are currently unavailable. DSS OCIO is investigating; 15/05/2018 – Document Security 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $209.22 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 41.32 P/E ratio. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Lifetime Brands, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 161,752 shares. Olstein Mngmt L P holds 0.3% or 193,000 shares. Asset Strategies stated it has 18,329 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 9,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W has 65,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 4,351 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 147,981 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 466,758 shares. Mill Road Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 20.12% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ameritas Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Teton Advisors holds 0.18% or 190,175 shares. American International Inc holds 7,509 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Citigroup has 2,910 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $948,955 was bought by Centre Partners V – L.P..

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.68 million. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It has a 5.71 P/E ratio. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc.