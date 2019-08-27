Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Declined While Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Holding; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Boosted Its National Retail Properties (NNN) Position by $319,990; Stock Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 82,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 477,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 560,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 88 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 126.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 5,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 4,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 20,390 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,019 shares to 31,139 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And holds 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 112,203 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 411,230 shares. Private Trust Company Na accumulated 0.09% or 8,062 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.19% or 673,851 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc reported 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp invested in 0% or 12,942 shares. Cwm Ltd Company owns 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 990 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 116,051 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 10,739 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 16,431 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.32% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Lpl Limited Com reported 39,691 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr reported 0% stake. Bahl Gaynor holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Com has 0.14% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 287,915 shares.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Retail Properties Q4 FFO misses; repeats 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties: A Best-In-Breed Blue Chip Made For The SWAN Investor – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Retail Properties, Inc. Declares Dividends For Its 5.70% Series E Preferred And 5.20% Series F Preferred Stocks – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider National Retail Properties’ 5.3%-Preferred Stock Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD), The Stock That Dropped 44% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is L’Air Liquide S.A.’s (EPA:AI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Days Left Until Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enova International (ENVA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) And Wondering If The 43% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,532 shares. Renaissance Ltd holds 0% or 82,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.29 million shares. State Street owns 200,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 849,915 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 25,600 shares. Group holds 0% or 7,509 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,907 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 39,642 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 174,599 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs has invested 0.05% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Citigroup owns 2,910 shares. Northern owns 147,981 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Inc owns 1.13 million shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity.