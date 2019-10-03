Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Shareholder Weber Alan W Upped Its Holding; Griffin Asset Management Holds Position in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 65,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 550,046 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59M, up from 484,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 131,397 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 795 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold AXDX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.92 million shares or 7.98% more from 25.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 32 shares. Chartist Ca has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 17,807 shares. 2.00M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Cypress Lc (Wy) invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 56,800 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 4,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,552 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 11,238 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 99,169 shares. 550,046 are held by Griffin Asset Incorporated. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). New York-based Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Cadian Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 16,825 shares stake.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,391 shares to 147,920 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,341 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited Adr (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,814 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). State Street invested in 199,977 shares or 0% of the stock. 55,390 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company. The Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.37% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.02% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Weber Alan W accumulated 0.43% or 120,000 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Boston Prtn holds 170,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 18,020 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 93,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity.