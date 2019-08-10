Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Shareholder Weber Alan W Increased Position by $189.00 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Raised by Allen Investment Management Llc

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 5,066 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 689.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 59,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 67,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.06M, up from 8,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited invested in 1,703 shares. 2,532 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 9,800 shares. Pacific Ridge Llc reported 466,758 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 200,835 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 554,626 shares. The New York-based Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Intll Grp Inc Inc holds 7,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 14,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,391 were accumulated by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 161,752 shares. Mill Road Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1.63 million shares or 20.12% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ameritas Partners Incorporated holds 0% or 858 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.15 million activity.

