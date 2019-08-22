Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Raised Holding; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding Maintained by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 16,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 8,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $167.37. About 245,375 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 10,796 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “France’s ADP, two other bidders appeal Sofia airport tender award – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ADP Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,494 shares to 28,494 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 140,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,118 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 3,864 shares. 81,280 were reported by Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company accumulated 370 shares. Monetary Grp reported 8,825 shares stake. Atwood & Palmer has 0.21% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Naples Glob Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,646 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 41,433 shares. Natl Asset Management reported 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ls Advsrs Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 39,460 shares. S&Co holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 230,647 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,500 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 132 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,363 shares. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Management Lc has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 858 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has 174,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Olstein Mgmt LP stated it has 193,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 1.29M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 238 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp invested in 30,558 shares. National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.13 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 800 shares. International Grp Inc holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 7,509 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 2,532 shares. 147,981 are owned by Northern Corporation. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying RosCan Gold Corporation (CVE:ROS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Robert Kay on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Lifetime Brands to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.