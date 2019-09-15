Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Share Price Declined While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Boosted by $424,737 Its Position; Connors Investor Services Decreased Its Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by $362,796 as Market Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 47,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 513,951 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 466,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 12,214 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 58,166 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.14M, down from 59,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,798 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust. Hallmark Mgmt accumulated 1,656 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Invest Service has 1.99% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 776 were accumulated by Cambridge. Td Asset has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 188,718 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa invested in 0.05% or 1,313 shares. Moreover, Aureus Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 117,275 shares. Sun Life Fin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 386 shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blue Financial owns 2,936 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 2.10 million were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated. 363,054 are owned by First Republic Incorporated.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11,266 shares to 116,818 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 9,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Northern Tru has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 264 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Petrus Lta reported 223,394 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 4,285 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Legal And General Grp Public Limited reported 1,703 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 25,600 shares. The New York-based Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). 12,496 are held by Axa. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 93,393 shares in its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).