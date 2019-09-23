Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Position Maintained by Weber Alan W; Yhb Investment Advisors Holding In General Electric Co (GE) Was Has Boosted

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 37,700 shares traded or 66.29% up from the average. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,975 shares to 33,711 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,352 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23.