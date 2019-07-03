Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holding Has Upped by Weber Alan W; Vertex One Asset Management Has Increased Bce (BCE) Holding by $1.32 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 887,857 shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 24,891 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 89,500 shares to 157,179 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 54,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,897 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.

