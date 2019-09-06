Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

As Housewares & Accessories businesses, Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) and Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands Inc. 9 0.22 N/A 0.28 31.76 Helen of Troy Limited 133 2.28 N/A 6.82 21.75

Table 1 demonstrates Lifetime Brands Inc. and Helen of Troy Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Helen of Troy Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Lifetime Brands Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Lifetime Brands Inc. is currently more expensive than Helen of Troy Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lifetime Brands Inc. and Helen of Troy Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.7% Helen of Troy Limited 0.00% 16.6% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that Lifetime Brands Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Helen of Troy Limited’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

Lifetime Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Helen of Troy Limited are 2.2 and 1 respectively. Lifetime Brands Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Helen of Troy Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lifetime Brands Inc. and Helen of Troy Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Helen of Troy Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Helen of Troy Limited on the other hand boasts of a $162.67 average price target and a 8.35% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.4% of Lifetime Brands Inc. shares and 95.81% of Helen of Troy Limited shares. Insiders held 13.6% of Lifetime Brands Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Helen of Troy Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lifetime Brands Inc. -2.11% -6.95% -6.06% -10.81% -26.72% -11.96% Helen of Troy Limited -0.03% 10.77% 5.15% 28.3% 31.45% 13.04%

For the past year Lifetime Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Helen of Troy Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Helen of Troy Limited beats Lifetime Brands Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. The company also provides home solutions, which comprise other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, food storage, and home dÃ©cor, as well as neoprene travel products consisting of bags, totes, cases, and sleeves; and sterling silver and pewter giftware products. In addition, it owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, KitchenCraft, Sabatier, Mossy Oak, Kamenstein, masterclass, Towle, Fred, Copco, Chicago Metallic, Wilton Armetale, and Swing-A-Way brands; and offers tableware products under the La CafetiÃ¨re and Randwyck private label brands. The company serves mass merchants, specialty stores, national chains, department stores, warehouse clubs, supermarkets, off-price retailers, pharmacies, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred and Friends, Built NY, Lifetime Sterling, and The English Table Internet Websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Nutritional Supplements segment offers heart, digestive, joint, blood sugar, sleep, brain, and vision support products; and skin care, safe beauty, and pain relief support products. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, OXO Tot, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Febreze, Revlon, Pro Beauty Tools, Sure, Pert, Infusium23, Brut, Ammens, Hot Tools, Bed Head, Dr. Sinatra, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.