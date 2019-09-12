Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) and The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) and The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Housewares & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands Inc. 9 0.28 N/A 0.28 31.76 The Clorox Company 156 3.23 N/A 6.10 26.64

In table 1 we can see Lifetime Brands Inc. and The Clorox Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Clorox Company has higher revenue and earnings than Lifetime Brands Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lifetime Brands Inc. is presently more expensive than The Clorox Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lifetime Brands Inc. and The Clorox Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.7% The Clorox Company 0.00% 108.8% 15.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta means Lifetime Brands Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, The Clorox Company’s 65.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lifetime Brands Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, The Clorox Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Lifetime Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Clorox Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Lifetime Brands Inc. and The Clorox Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Clorox Company 3 2 0 2.40

On the other hand, The Clorox Company’s potential downside is -9.57% and its average price target is $143.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.4% of Lifetime Brands Inc. shares and 80.6% of The Clorox Company shares. 13.6% are Lifetime Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.11% of The Clorox Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lifetime Brands Inc. -2.11% -6.95% -6.06% -10.81% -26.72% -11.96% The Clorox Company -0.61% 6.41% 9.75% 11.64% 20.78% 5.49%

For the past year Lifetime Brands Inc. had bearish trend while The Clorox Company had bullish trend.

Summary

The Clorox Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Lifetime Brands Inc.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. The company also provides home solutions, which comprise other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, food storage, and home dÃ©cor, as well as neoprene travel products consisting of bags, totes, cases, and sleeves; and sterling silver and pewter giftware products. In addition, it owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, KitchenCraft, Sabatier, Mossy Oak, Kamenstein, masterclass, Towle, Fred, Copco, Chicago Metallic, Wilton Armetale, and Swing-A-Way brands; and offers tableware products under the La CafetiÃ¨re and Randwyck private label brands. The company serves mass merchants, specialty stores, national chains, department stores, warehouse clubs, supermarkets, off-price retailers, pharmacies, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred and Friends, Built NY, Lifetime Sterling, and The English Table Internet Websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands. It also provides charcoal products under the Kingsford and Match Light brands; bags, wraps, and containers under the Glad brand; cat litter products under the Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and Ever Clean brands; and digestive health products under the RenewLife brand. In addition, the company offers dressings and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Kingsford, and Soy Vay brands; water-filtration systems and filters under the Brita brand; and natural personal care products under the BurtÂ’s Bees brand. Further, it markets its products under the PinoLuz, Ayudin, Limpido, Clorinda, Poett, Mistolin, Lestoil, Bon Bril, Agua Jane, and Chux brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass retail and grocery outlets, warehouse clubs, dollars stores, e-commerce channels, military stores and other retail outlets, and medical supply distributors. The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.