Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; One Gas (OGS) Shorts Increased By 8.91%

One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) had an increase of 8.91% in short interest. OGS’s SI was 1.29 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.91% from 1.19M shares previously. With 182,900 avg volume, 7 days are for One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)’s short sellers to cover OGS’s short positions. The SI to One Gas Inc’s float is 2.5%. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 54,303 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Analysts expect Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Lifetime Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -26.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 13,407 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity. 63,906 shares were bought by Centre Partners V – L.P., worth $613,175 on Thursday, May 16.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $202.00 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 39.9 P/E ratio. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

