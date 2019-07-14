Life Storage (LSI) to pay $1.00 on Jul 26, 2019; AUSTAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AUTLF) Shorts Raised By 83.33%

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) is expected to pay $1.00 on Jul 26, 2019. (NYSE:LSI) shareholders before Jul 15, 2019 will receive the $1.00 dividend. Life Storage Inc’s current price of $100.59 translates into 0.99% yield. Life Storage Inc’s dividend has Jul 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.59. About 297,579 shares traded. Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has risen 4.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LSI News: 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – FOUNDERS ROBERT J. ATTEA AND KENNETH F. MYSZKA TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – ATTEA, MYSZKA HAVE PLAN TO RETIRE AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. to Participate at REITWeek® 2018; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage Sees 2Q EPS 77c-EPS 81c; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage: Mark Barberio to Become Non-Executive Chairman at Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE BOARD NAMES CEO TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage Founders Robert Attea, Kenneth Myszka to Retire From Board; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage Names CEO David Rogers to Board; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage: Land & Buildings Owns About 1.8% Stake; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q EPS 73c

AUSTAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) had an increase of 83.33% in short interest. AUTLF’s SI was 1,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 83.33% from 600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11 days are for AUSTAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)’s short sellers to cover AUTLF’s short positions. It closed at $2.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $868.97 million. The firm designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies. It has a 29.04 P/E ratio. It also develops and integrates advanced vessel control and information management systems, including control and monitoring, and motion control systems.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 29 states. It has a 22.66 P/E ratio. The Firm serves both residential and commercial storage clients with storage units rented by month.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold Life Storage, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,256 shares or 0.00% without change from 2,256 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) for 36 shares. Grimes invested in 2,220 shares.