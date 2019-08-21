Life Storage (LSI) Got Higher Baird Rating And $101.0000 Target; Shorts at Eqm Midstream Partners Lpunits Representi (EQM) Raised By 7.37%

New York-listed Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), was upgraded by expert analysts at Baird. Baird upgraded its rating on the $4.82B market cap company to a Neutral from a previous Underperform, but maintained its price target of $101.0000 on LSI shares.

Eqm Midstream Partners Lpunits Representi (NYSE:EQM) had an increase of 7.37% in short interest. EQM’s SI was 3.32M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.37% from 3.09 million shares previously. With 455,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Eqm Midstream Partners Lpunits Representi (NYSE:EQM)’s short sellers to cover EQM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 806,913 shares traded or 39.46% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M

More notable recent Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Life Storage Inc (LSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold Life Storage, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,256 shares or 0.00% without change from 2,256 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And holds 2,220 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 36 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Life Storage has $11000 highest and $99 lowest target. $105’s average target is 1.60% above currents $103.35 stock price. Life Storage had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America.

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 23.13 P/E ratio. The firm primarily acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $103.35. About 359,216 shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has risen 2.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSI News: 30/05/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. to Participate at REITWeek® 2018; 02/05/2018 – LIFE STORAGE SEES 2Q REV. +2.25% TO +3.25%; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q Net $33.9M; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE – APPOINTED 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, HAMILTON AND PETTINELLA, AND CEO ROGERS TO BOARD UNDER AGREEMENT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE BOARD NAMES CEO TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Life Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSI); 30/05/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. to Participate at RElTWeek® 2018; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – ATTEA, MYSZKA HAVE PLAN TO RETIRE AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DAVID L. ROGERS APPOINTED TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage Names CEO David Rogers to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM Midstream Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,201 shares. 4,800 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Groesbeck Management Nj has invested 0.63% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 240,553 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny. Walnut Private Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 93,529 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Limited reported 841,417 shares or 6.15% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested in 0% or 18,184 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 60,354 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westwood reported 172,135 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Limited Company has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 65,065 were reported by Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 5,700 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 924,602 shares.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQM Midstream stops work on part of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ETRN and EQM Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream has $46 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.25’s average target is 32.32% above currents $31.93 stock price. EQT Midstream had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EQM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. The firm also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.