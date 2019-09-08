Life Storage Inc. (LSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Both Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) and QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Industrial industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage Inc. 98 8.73 N/A 4.44 21.94 QTS Realty Trust Inc. 46 6.02 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Life Storage Inc. and QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3% QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Life Storage Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Life Storage Inc. and QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -0.14% for Life Storage Inc. with consensus target price of $104. QTS Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $47 consensus target price and a -5.11% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Life Storage Inc. is looking more favorable than QTS Realty Trust Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Life Storage Inc. shares and 0% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Life Storage Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Life Storage Inc. -0.7% 2.69% 1.66% -0.27% 2.48% 4.84% QTS Realty Trust Inc. 1.92% 1.54% 4.59% 10.69% 10.56% 24.91%

For the past year Life Storage Inc. has weaker performance than QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Life Storage Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.