Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) EPS Estimated At $1.40; Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report $1.40 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.72% from last quarter’s $1.39 EPS. LSI’s profit would be $65.29M giving it 17.84 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Life Storage, Inc.’s analysts see 6.87% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 235,754 shares traded. Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has risen 4.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LSI News: 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – ATTEA, MYSZKA HAVE PLAN TO RETIRE AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – FOUNDERS ROBERT J. ATTEA AND KENNETH F. MYSZKA TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage Sees 2Q EPS 77c-EPS 81c; 30/05/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. to Participate at RElTWeek® 2018; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE,: CHANGES TO BOARD INCLUDING APPOINTMENT OF TWO; 02/05/2018 – LIFE STORAGE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.30; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. Announces Changes to the Bd of Directors Including the Appointment of Two New, Independent Directors and the Company’s CEO to the Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE IN COOPERATION PACT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS

Among 2 analysts covering Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stella-Jones had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Friday, March 15 report. See Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

Stella-Jones Inc. produces and markets pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential lumber to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, panelized railway crossings, and construction timbers.

The stock decreased 6.06% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 390,930 shares traded or 206.46% up from the average. Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold Life Storage, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,256 shares or 0.00% without change from 2,256 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Incorporated holds 2,220 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) for 36 shares.

