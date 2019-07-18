Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) EPS Estimated At $1.40; Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (ECT) Shorts Decreased By 15.19%

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report $1.40 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.72% from last quarter’s $1.39 EPS. LSI’s profit would be $65.29M giving it 17.77 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Life Storage, Inc.’s analysts see 6.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $99.5. About 66,641 shares traded. Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has risen 4.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LSI News: 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – FOUNDERS ROBERT J. ATTEA AND KENNETH F. MYSZKA TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. Announces Changes to the Bd of Directors Including the Appointment of Two New, Independent Directors and the Company’s CEO to the Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 Life Storage, Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors Including the Appointment of Two New, Independent Directors and; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – MARK G. BARBERIO TO BECOME NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage Sees 2018 EPS $3.12-EPS $3.19; 02/05/2018 – LIFE STORAGE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.30; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE,: CHANGES TO BOARD INCLUDING APPOINTMENT OF TWO; 02/05/2018 – LIFE STORAGE 1Q FFO/SHR $1.27; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE – APPOINTED 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, HAMILTON AND PETTINELLA, AND CEO ROGERS TO BOARD UNDER AGREEMENT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q Net $33.9M

Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (NYSE:ECT) had a decrease of 15.19% in short interest. ECT’s SI was 26,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.19% from 31,600 shares previously. With 90,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (NYSE:ECT)’s short sellers to cover ECT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13,548 shares traded. ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) has declined 2.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ECT News: 20/03/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – DJ ECA Marcellus Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECT); 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

More notable recent ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.064 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.113 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ECA Marcellus Trust I – Priced For A Natural Gas Recovery That Never Comes – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2017. More interesting news about ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividends By The Numbers For May 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Buy ECA Marcellus Trust for 19 Years of Oil Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2011.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold ECA Marcellus Trust I shares while 4 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 536,591 shares or 55.82% more from 344,376 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,200 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated. 11,873 are held by Adirondack. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Amg National National Bank stated it has 0.01% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Css Ltd Llc Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 8,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd invested 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). James Investment Research Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Regions holds 0% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 272 shares. Telemus Limited reported 10,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 46,743 shares.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America . The company has market cap of $30.11 million. The firm owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It has a 5.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s royalty interests in the producing wells allow the firm to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold Life Storage, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,256 shares or 0.00% without change from 2,256 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Grimes Incorporated has 2,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 29 states. It has a 22.41 P/E ratio. The Firm serves both residential and commercial storage clients with storage units rented by month.