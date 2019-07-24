Life Storage Inc. (LSI) and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Comparing side by side

Both Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Industrial industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage Inc. 97 8.20 N/A 4.44 21.48 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 17 3.00 N/A -5.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Life Storage Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Life Storage Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 236.9% -6.3%

Analyst Ratings

Life Storage Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Life Storage Inc. has a 0.84% upside potential and an average target price of $99.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of Life Storage Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.2% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Life Storage Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Life Storage Inc. 0.54% 0.26% -4.09% -0.76% 4.36% 2.63% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 1% 15.56% 22% 49.73% 8.09% 52.58%

For the past year Life Storage Inc. was less bullish than Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Life Storage Inc. beats Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.