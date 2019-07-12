Life Storage Inc. (LSI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Life Storage Inc. has 97.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 70.04% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Life Storage Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Life Storage Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.20% 5.30% Industry Average 7.99% 23.18% 3.88%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Life Storage Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage Inc. N/A 96 21.48 Industry Average 50.63M 633.74M 141.33

Life Storage Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Life Storage Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.33 1.60 2.50

$99 is the consensus price target of Life Storage Inc., with a potential downside of -1.58%. The potential upside of the competitors is 20.24%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Life Storage Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Life Storage Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Life Storage Inc. 0.54% 0.26% -4.09% -0.76% 4.36% 2.63% Industry Average 1.96% 3.49% 9.02% 19.25% 23.49% 23.25%

For the past year Life Storage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Life Storage Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Life Storage Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Life Storage Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Life Storage Inc.’s competitors beat Life Storage Inc.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.