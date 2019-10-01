Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Analysts See $1.45 EPS; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)

Among 4 analysts covering Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cairn Energy PLC has GBX 272 highest and GBX 194 lowest target. GBX 236.50’s average target is 25.93% above currents GBX 187.8 stock price. Cairn Energy PLC had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 2 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 13 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 270 target in Friday, September 13 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 with “Sector Performer”. See Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 245.00 New Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 268.00 New Target: GBX 272.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 202.00 New Target: GBX 194.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report $1.45 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. LSI’s profit would be $67.37M giving it 17.94 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Life Storage, Inc.’s analysts see 2.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.04. About 113,209 shares traded. Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has risen 2.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSI News: 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – ATTEA, MYSZKA HAVE PLAN TO RETIRE AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Life Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSI); 19/03/2018 – Life Storage In Cooperation Agreement With Land & Buildings; 02/05/2018 – LIFE STORAGE 1Q FFO/SHR $1.27; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q EPS 73c; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – FOUNDERS ROBERT J. ATTEA AND KENNETH F. MYSZKA TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – LIFE STORAGE SEES 2Q REV. +2.25% TO +3.25%; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage Names Dana Hamilton, Edward Pettinella Independent Directors; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE,: CHANGES TO BOARD INCLUDING APPOINTMENT OF TWO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dived, as 0 investors sold Life Storage, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,256 shares or 0.00% without change from 2,256 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & accumulated 2,220 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 36 shares.

More notable recent Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Life Storage has $11000 highest and $10100 lowest target. $106.75’s average target is 2.60% above currents $104.04 stock price. Life Storage had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 29 states. It has a 23.28 P/E ratio. The Firm serves both residential and commercial storage clients with storage units rented by month.

More recent Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Much Of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cairn Energy PLC’s (LON:CNE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company has market cap of 1.11 billion GBP. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

The stock decreased 2.14% or GBX 4.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 187.8. About 1.81M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.