Liberum Capital Restated Hold Rating For Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI); KATANGA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KATFF) Shorts Lowered By 1.72%

In a report revealed on 11 July, Liberum Capital reaffirmed their Hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI).

KATANGA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KATFF) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. KATFF’s SI was 1.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 1.28 million shares previously. With 39,000 avg volume, 32 days are for KATANGA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KATFF)’s short sellers to cover KATFF’s short positions. The stock increased 9.79% or $0.0309 during the last trading session, reaching $0.347. About 26,507 shares traded. Katanga Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:KATFF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.99% or GBX 1.14 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 113.56. About 57,882 shares traded. Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SPI News: 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES SPI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co. Ltd. For ‘Additional Information Requested’

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. The company has market cap of 455.47 million GBP. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. It has a 40.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

Among 4 analysts covering Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Spire Healthcare Group has GBX 163 highest and GBX 75 lowest target. GBX 121.25’s average target is 6.77% above currents GBX 113.56 stock price. Spire Healthcare Group had 22 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SPI in report on Tuesday, January 15 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, January 17. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 16 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 15 by Peel Hunt.

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company SA, engages in the copper and cobalt mining and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company has market cap of $675.31 million. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and T17 underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Whitehorse, Canada.