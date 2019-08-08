Liberum Capital Restated “Hold” Rating For Derwent London (LON:DLN); TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP ORDINARY S (TTTGF) SI Decreased By 52.59%

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:TTTGF) had a decrease of 52.59% in short interest. TTTGF’s SI was 5,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 52.59% from 11,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.9979 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a note released on Thursday morning, Liberum Capital kept their “Hold” rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN).

Among 5 analysts covering Derwent London (LON:DLN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Derwent London has GBX 3779 highest and GBX 2500 lowest target. GBX 3205’s average target is 10.37% above currents GBX 2904 stock price. Derwent London had 34 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Underweight” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 18. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 3500 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Numis Securities to “Add”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”.

Derwent London plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment, refurbishment, redevelopment, and operation of properties in central London. The company has market cap of 3.24 billion GBP. The firm rents its properties for office and residential purposes. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

The stock increased 0.48% or GBX 14 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2904. About 36,719 shares traded. Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $36.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Truck Transportation and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.