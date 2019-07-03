Liberum Capital Restated “Buy” Rating For PureCircle Ltd (LON:PURE); Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shorts Increased By 5.81%

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) had an increase of 5.81% in short interest. SAGE’s SI was 4.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.81% from 4.07 million shares previously. With 494,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s short sellers to cover SAGE’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.22% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 358,077 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 30/04/2018 – LEBARA SAYS NEW CFO OLIVIER SAGE WILL JOIN FROM MID MAY; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory

In a note sent to clients and investors on Wednesday, 3 July, Liberum Capital reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of PureCircle Ltd (LON:PURE).

More notable recent PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Instem plc (LON:INS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: There’s More to U.K. Stocks Than Brexit – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think TP Group plc (LON:TPG) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Azcentral.com‘s news article titled: “The best restaurants in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley – AZCentral” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company has market cap of 436.92 million GBP. The firm offers specialty natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

The stock decreased 3.95% or GBX 9.75 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 237. About 20,075 shares traded. PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider FRATES JAMES M sold $1.01 million. Kanes Stephen had sold 22,948 shares worth $3.44 million.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $9.10 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Company holds 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 5,485 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 136,459 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability reported 0.53% stake. 8.31 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. 79,333 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. 199,500 are owned by Strs Ohio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Lord Abbett Ltd holds 620,668 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.61M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 7,479 shares. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 226 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 151 shares.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sage Announces the Winners of its Inaugural Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National MI Now Integrated with Blue Sage – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sage launches Zulpresso in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $249 highest and $170 lowest target. $212.67’s average target is 19.48% above currents $178 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg. Cowen & Co maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $207 target. Oppenheimer maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $170 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.