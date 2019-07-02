Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Royal Mail Plc (LON:RMG) Stock; Ipic Entertainment – Class A (IPIC) Shorts Decreased By 5.93%

Liberum Capital kept their Hold rating on Royal Mail Plc (LON:RMG)‘s stock in analysts report revealed on 2 July.

Ipic Entertainment Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:IPIC) had a decrease of 5.93% in short interest. IPIC’s SI was 179,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.93% from 190,400 shares previously. With 14,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Ipic Entertainment Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:IPIC)’s short sellers to cover IPIC’s short positions. The SI to Ipic Entertainment Inc – Class A’s float is 4.43%. The stock decreased 9.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 2,643 shares traded. iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) has declined 44.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IPIC News: 26/04/2018 – iPic® Entertainment to Reveal a New Level of Luxury Moviegoing Experience at iPic® Scottsdale April 27; 15/05/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE-STORE SALES DECREASE OF 7.9%; 15/05/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $1.70; 08/03/2018 – iPic® Entertainment Announces Initial Full Year 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – iPic® Entertainment Announces Agreement to Partner With BAS Global Investments Company to Develop World-Class Luxurious iPic T; 15/05/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – ANNOUNCES EXPECTATION TO OPEN FIRST THEATER IN SAUDI ARABIA BY YEAR-END 2018; 07/03/2018 – iPic Entertainment® Announces First Location to Open in Georgia; 08/03/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNING OF A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO DEVELOP IPIC THEATER-AND-RESTAURANT LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 08/03/2018 – iPic® Entertainment Announces Agreement to Partner With BAS Global Investments Company to Develop World-Class Luxurious iPic Theaters and Restaurant Locations in Saudi Arabia

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service well-known provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company has market cap of 2.07 billion GBP. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It has a 11.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and creates and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

More news for Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Royal Mail plc’s (LON:RMG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 1.99% or GBX 4.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 206.6. About 459,332 shares traded. Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Royal Mail Plc (LON:RMG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Royal Mail Plc has GBX 410 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 225.13’s average target is 8.97% above currents GBX 206.6 stock price. Royal Mail Plc had 30 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 29. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 30. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Sell” on Tuesday, January 15. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Deutsche Bank. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of RMG in report on Tuesday, January 29 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Monday, June 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chevron Phillips Chemical in bid to acquire Nova Chemicals – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPIC® Entertainment Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IPIC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IPIC® Entertainment Appoints Jason Daniel as Senior Vice President, Operations – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IPIC® Entertainment Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “iPic® Entertainment to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 20, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.42 million. The firm operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states.