Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Segro (LON:SGRO) Stock; Mynd Analytics (MYND) Shorts Decreased By 7.14%

Segro (LON:SGRO) stock “Buy” was restate by Analysts at Liberum Capital in an analyst report revealed to clients on Wednesday morning.

Mynd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND) had a decrease of 7.14% in short interest. MYND’s SI was 274,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.14% from 295,400 shares previously. With 173,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Mynd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND)’s short sellers to cover MYND’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 481,919 shares traded or 210.39% up from the average. MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) has declined 63.29% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Telemedicine provider Telemynd files for an $8 million IPO – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Telemynd Provides Update Following Spinoff Transaction from Emmaus Life Sciences, Formerly MYnd Analytics – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Emmaus Life Sciences Receives Notice of Nasdaq Delisting Following Merger with MYnd Analytics – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MYnd Analytics and Emmaus Life Sciences Report Progress on Merger and Spin-off Transaction – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MYnd Analytics and Emmaus Life Sciences Stockholders Approve Merger and Spin-off Transactions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company has market cap of $2.46 million. The firm offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders.

Among 8 analysts covering Segro (LON:SGRO), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Segro has GBX 860 highest and GBX 625 lowest target. GBX 772.63’s average target is -0.54% below currents GBX 776.8 stock price. Segro had 33 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) rating on Friday, January 25. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and GBX 701 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 4. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The stock of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer”. JP Morgan maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) rating on Friday, March 1. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and GBX 690 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating.