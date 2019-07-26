Liberum Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) and GBX 342.00 Target; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) SI Increased By 9.36%

In analysts report issued to investors and clients on today, Liberum Capital kept their Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)‘s stock. The target price per share indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from firm’s previous close.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) had an increase of 9.36% in short interest. ARI’s SI was 10.82 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.36% from 9.89M shares previously. With 1.13M avg volume, 10 days are for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)’s short sellers to cover ARI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 1.61M shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders.

Among 2 analysts covering Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Apollo Commercial Real had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 14. Barclays Capital maintained Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $18 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century has invested 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 650,007 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 5,575 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 34,969 shares. Aqr Capital Management owns 210,071 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 1,029 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). 800 were reported by Asset One Limited. Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 13,659 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has 2,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & Trust holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 338,461 shares. 32,095 are owned by Art Ltd Liability. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 5.92M shares.

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ari Weiss Elevated to Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s (NYSE:ARI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock increased 0.51% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 318.4. About 18,207 shares traded. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of 965.20 million GBP. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio.