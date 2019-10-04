Liberum Capital Reiterated Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD) as “Buy”; Nexa Resources S.A.HARES (NEXA) Sellers Decreased By 19.47% Their Shorts

Nexa Resources S.A.HARES (NYSE:NEXA) had a decrease of 19.47% in short interest. NEXA’s SI was 339,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 19.47% from 421,100 shares previously. With 107,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Nexa Resources S.A.HARES (NYSE:NEXA)’s short sellers to cover NEXA’s short positions. The SI to Nexa Resources S.A.HARES’s float is 0.89%. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 226,739 shares traded or 130.80% up from the average. Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has declined 38.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXA News: 11/05/2018 – Votorantim swings to profit on higher metal prices; 10/03/2018 – Workers at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru end strike -Nexa; 06/03/2018 – NEXA CEO TITO MARTINS COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW AT PDAC CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES SA NEXA.N NEX.TO HOPES “TO HAVE SOLUTION” ON STRIKE AT PERU ZINC SMELTER IN “NEXT 24 TO 48 HOURS” – CHIEF EXECUTIVE TITO MARTINS; 28/05/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES SA – METAL PRODUCTION AT JUIZ DE FORA SMELTER CONTINUES AT THIS MOMENT WHILE TRÊS MARIAS SMELTER PRODUCTION BEING PARTIALLY AFFECTED; 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – NEXA COULD SEE SHORT-TERM BENEFIT IF TRUMP INTRODUCES 25 PERCENT TARIFF ON STEEL, IF NEXA INCREASES SALES OF ITS ZINC IN LATIN AMERICA -CEO; 25/04/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES GETS PRELIM. LICENSE FOR ARIPUANA GREENFIELD; 06/03/2018 – NEXA MAY BENEFIT IF US MAKES MORE STEEL USING MEXICO ZINC: CEO

In a research note published on 4 October, Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD) stock had its “Buy” Rating maintained by research analysts at Liberum Capital.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company has market cap of 101.04 million GBP. The firm owns 70% interest in the Let??eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It has a 17.31 P/E ratio. It also makes, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds.

The stock increased 0.97% or GBX 0.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 72.7. About 1,000 shares traded. Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gem Diamonds Ltd has GBX 120 highest and GBX 80 lowest target. GBX 95’s average target is 30.67% above currents GBX 72.7 stock price. Gem Diamonds Ltd had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The stock of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Mining.com published: “Gem Diamonds posts record results, but withholds dividend – MINING.com” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Gem Diamonds finds from iconic Lesotho mine drop, shares slump – MINING.com” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Gem Diamonds nets $8.8 million for 13.3 carat pink rock – MINING.com” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. It has a 18.18 P/E ratio. The firm also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.