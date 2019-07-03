Liberum Capital Reconfirms SolGold PLC (LON:SOLG)’s “Buy” Rating; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Dow Inc. (DOW) Last Week

SolGold PLC (LON:SOLG) stock “Buy” was maintained at Liberum Capital in a report shared with investors and clients on Wednesday, 3 July.

Among 5 analysts covering Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dow Inc. had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, June 17 report. See Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) latest ratings:

Dow Inc. provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.99 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials and Coatings segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings that are used in maintenance and protective industries, wood, metal packaging, traffic markings, thermal paper, and leather; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide, propylene glycol and polyether polyols, aromatic isocyanates and polyurethane systems, coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and composites.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 4.02M shares traded. Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company has market cap of 568.74 million GBP. The firm primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

