Liberum Capital Reconfirms Cranswick PLC (LON:CWK)’s “Buy” Rating; PROPHECY DEV COMMON SHARES (PRPCF) Shorts Up By 6.59%

PROPHECY DEV CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRPCF) had an increase of 6.59% in short interest. PRPCF's SI was 302,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.59% from 283,800 shares previously. With 172,000 avg volume, 2 days are for PROPHECY DEV CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRPCF)'s short sellers to cover PRPCF's short positions. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1338. About 2,384 shares traded.

Today, 29 July, Cranswick PLC (LON:CWK) stock “Buy” was restate by Liberum Capital in analysts note.

Analysts await Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 58.54% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CWK’s profit will be $87,870 for 4094.12 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Cranswick plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -270.00% EPS growth.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.44 billion GBP. It primarily offers fresh pork, gourmet sausages, burgers, cooked meats, cooked poultry, fresh chicken and pork, and traditional hand-cured and air dried bacon and gammon, as well as British charcuterie, handmade pastry, prepared chicken and poultry, and continental products. It has a 20.64 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the Bodega, Simply Sausages, Yorkshire Baker, Welly, Yeoman & Tiller, and WoodallÂ’s brand names.

The stock increased 8.07% or GBX 208 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2784. About 176,673 shares traded or 66.06% up from the average.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mining properties and energy projects in Canada, Mongolia, and Bolivia. The company has market cap of $12.66 million. The firm primarily explores for coal, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties comprise the Ulaan Ovoo Property covering an area of approximately 790 hectares located in Selenge province, Northern Mongolia; the Khavtgai Uul coal property that covers an area of approximately 1,636 hectares located in the southwest portion of the Nyalga coal basin, Mongolia; the Chandgana Tal property located in the northeast portion of the Nyalga coal basin, Mongolia; and the Pulacayo project consisting of various licenses located in south western Bolivia.