Liberum Capital Reconfirms Buy Rating for Ceres Power Holdings PLC (LON:CWR) Stock; Merus N.V.HARES (MRUS) Shorts Down By 8.91%

The stock rating of Ceres Power Holdings PLC (LON:CWR) was reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital. This was disclosed to clients in analysts note on Friday, 6 September.

Merus N.V.HARES (NASDAQ:MRUS) had a decrease of 8.91% in short interest. MRUS’s SI was 324,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.91% from 355,700 shares previously. With 27,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Merus N.V.HARES (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s short sellers to cover MRUS’s short positions. The SI to Merus N.V.HARES’s float is 3.16%. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 23,430 shares traded. Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) has declined 28.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MRUS News: 14/03/2018 – MERUS NV – MERUS GRANTED ONO WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE, AND COMMERCIALIZE RESULTING PRODUCTS DEVELOPED THROUGH COLLABORATION; 13/03/2018 – Merus’ Intellectual Property Portfolio Expands with Two New Patents; 14/03/2018 – Merus: Agreement to Generate Bispecific Antibody Targeting Autoimmune Diseases; 20/03/2018 – Merus and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Research Collaboration to Develop Innovative Bispecific Antibodies for Therapeutic Applications in the Treatment of Cancer; 24/05/2018 – Merus Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MCLA-158 in Patients with Solid Tumors; 14/03/2018 – Merus Announces Ono Pharmaceuticals Exercise of its Option for New Research and License Agreement to Generate Bispecific Antibody Targeting Autoimmune Diseases; 14/03/2018 – Merus: To Receive Undisclosed Upfront Payment; 26/04/2018 – MERUS NV – EXPECTS THAT ITS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2020; 24/05/2018 – Merus: First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MCLA-158 in Patients With Solid Tumors; 14/03/2018 – MERUS N.V.: MERUS: ONO PHARMACEUTICALS EXERCISE OF OPTION FOR

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of 292.64 million GBP. The firm offers Ceres Steel Cell, a fuel cell technology that converts fuel directly into electrical power. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products for use in the distributed power products for domestic, business, and other applications.

The stock increased 1.11% or GBX 2.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 192.1. About 7,183 shares traded. Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. The company has market cap of $384.59 million. The Company’s lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer.

Among 5 analysts covering Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merus has $25 highest and $16 lowest target. $21.80’s average target is 32.60% above currents $16.44 stock price. Merus had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 15. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 3. Wedbush maintained Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of MRUS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral” rating.