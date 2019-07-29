Liberum Capital Reconfirmed Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO)’s Hold Rating; Fidelity Southern Has 1.89 Sentiment

Fidelity Southern Corp (LION) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 66 funds increased and opened new positions, while 35 sold and decreased stock positions in Fidelity Southern Corp. The funds in our database now own: 17.71 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fidelity Southern Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 42 New Position: 24.

In an analyst note revealed on Monday morning, Liberum Capital kept their Hold rating on shares of Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO).

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation for 595,870 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 881,616 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.08% invested in the company for 527,140 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Cutler Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,618 shares.

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding firm for Fidelity Bank that provides financial services and products primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets. The company has market cap of $856.55 million. The firm accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, indirect automobile loans, real estate construction loans, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, residential mortgage and home equity loans, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

The stock decreased 0.72% or GBX 1.96 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 268.54. About 990,681 shares traded. Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Hammerson PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 288 lowest target. GBX 350.50’s average target is 30.52% above currents GBX 268.54 stock price. Hammerson PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Sell” rating and GBX 300 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) earned “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, June 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 28. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 288 target. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs.

Hammerson plc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 2.06 billion GBP. The firm engages in investing, developing, and managing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate market of Europe with a focus in United Kingdom, Germany, and France.